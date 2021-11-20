Swachh Survekshan Awards: NDMC adjudged cleanest city with population of 1-10 lakh in India

The New Delhi Municipal council (NDMC) has bagged the top rank for being the cleanest city in the country in the category of 1-10 lakh population in the Centre's cleanliness survey, the results of which were announced on Saturday.

The civic body's ranking improved from the third spot last year while in 2019, it was ranked fifth in the category.

The NDMC has also been adjudged as a five-star garbage-free city and in the water-plus certified category as defined by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The NDMC has also been declared as the Platinum City (Divya) in the Prerak Dauur Samman.

President Ram Nath Kovind presented the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021 to the winners in Delhi on Saturday. Indore in Madhya Pradesh topped the category of cities with a population of above 10 lakh, followed by Surat, Vijayawada, Navi Mumbai and Pune, rounding off the top five.

The award was received by NDMC Chairman Dharmendra, along with Secretary Isha Khosla, Medical Officer of Health Ramesh Kumar and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Shakuntala.

The Swachh Survekshan survey ranks cities and urban local bodies on various parameters such as waste segregation and garbage disposal, among others, as part of the Centre's Swachh Bharat Mission.

''The NDMC is continuously striving to establish excellence in service standards and aims to provide world-class civic amenities to its residents,'' a senior official of the civic body said.

The NDMC areas are home to the high and mighty of the country, including Union ministers and parliamentarians, besides many top industrialists. The Parliament House, offices of all the ministries, the Supreme Court and the official residences of its judges, senior bureaucrats and senior military officers are located in these areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)