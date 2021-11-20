Left Menu

Steps being taken to make governance structure transparent, accessible to public: Sinha

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-11-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 21:25 IST
Steps being taken to make governance structure transparent, accessible to public: Sinha
The campaign aims to strengthen 'Jan Bhagidari' (people's involvement) and make it an integral part of transparent and accountable governance. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said all necessary steps are being taken to make the governance structure transparent and accessible to the public as his administration launched the 'Janta Ki Scheme-Janta ki Bhagidari' campaign.

The campaign aims to strengthen 'Jan Bhagidari' (people's involvement) and make it an integral part of transparent and accountable governance.

Over 33,099 development works are being executed in the Union Territory at a cumulative cost of around Rs 12,200 crore with their details available in the public domain under the major initiative to further public participation in the overall development process, an official spokesman said.

''The administration is taking all the necessary steps to make the entire governance structure transparent and accessible to the public. Every citizen can now access details about the type and extent of work under execution in their area or any part of the UT at the click of a button," the Lt Governor said.

He said the public has a right to know how much money is being spent on the development works in their area and whether the project is being completed on time.

''I want every decision taken by the government to serve the people within a reasonable time frame and it must follow the law of equity and inclusiveness," Sinha said.

The idea behind the 'Janta Ki Scheme-Janta ki Bhagidari' campaign is to make the entire project planning and implementation process open to the general public who will be ultimate beneficiaries, the spokesman said.

''Good governance requires that enough information is provided to the public so they could see the decisions are taken in the manner following rules and regulations," the spokesman said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir is number one in the country for taking lead in enforcing reforms in expenditure management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
3
J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ in India

J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ i...

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021