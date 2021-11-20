Steps being taken to make governance structure transparent, accessible to public: Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said all necessary steps are being taken to make the governance structure transparent and accessible to the public as his administration launched the 'Janta Ki Scheme-Janta ki Bhagidari' campaign.

The campaign aims to strengthen 'Jan Bhagidari' (people's involvement) and make it an integral part of transparent and accountable governance.

Over 33,099 development works are being executed in the Union Territory at a cumulative cost of around Rs 12,200 crore with their details available in the public domain under the major initiative to further public participation in the overall development process, an official spokesman said.

''The administration is taking all the necessary steps to make the entire governance structure transparent and accessible to the public. Every citizen can now access details about the type and extent of work under execution in their area or any part of the UT at the click of a button," the Lt Governor said.

He said the public has a right to know how much money is being spent on the development works in their area and whether the project is being completed on time.

''I want every decision taken by the government to serve the people within a reasonable time frame and it must follow the law of equity and inclusiveness," Sinha said.

The idea behind the 'Janta Ki Scheme-Janta ki Bhagidari' campaign is to make the entire project planning and implementation process open to the general public who will be ultimate beneficiaries, the spokesman said.

''Good governance requires that enough information is provided to the public so they could see the decisions are taken in the manner following rules and regulations," the spokesman said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir is number one in the country for taking lead in enforcing reforms in expenditure management.

