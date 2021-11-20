Left Menu

Ready to discuss all demands except merger, Parab says as MSRTC strike continues

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 21:50 IST
Ready to discuss all demands except merger, Parab says as MSRTC strike continues
Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab on Saturday said the government was ready to discuss all the demands of the striking MSRTC employees except merger.

The strike of the employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), the state-run bus service, continued on the 24th day on Saturday.

Merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the state government is the main demand of the employees who are on strike since October 28.

The government will take the report of the committee appointed on the order of the Bombay High Court to examine the employees' demand seriously, Parab told reporters here.

"The employees should not listen to the leaders who are only interested in politics. By doing so, the employees will put their own future in danger," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
3
J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ in India

J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ i...

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021