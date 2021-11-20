Left Menu

Updated: 20-11-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 23:02 IST
Ghaziabad: Two hurt in leopard attack
Two people, including a forest guard, were injured when a leopard attacked them in the Masuri police station area here on Saturday, according to an official.

The injured have been identified as forest guard Sunil Rathi and Chandan, who is a cook. They were rushed to the district government hospital for treatment, SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

Police teams have swung into action and alerted people through a public announcement system. Villagers have been asked to stay alert and keep their children and cattle safe.

Official teams are tracing the leopard near the Ganga canal and Hindan river, a tributary of the Yamuna.

The leopard was spotted by local residents around 3.30 pm, jumping from the roof of a house.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

