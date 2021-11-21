Left Menu

Police commissionerate system to be implemented in Bhopal and Indore: MP CM

We have decided to implement the police commissioner system in the two big metros of the state- the state capital Bhopal and the cleanest city Indore- so that a better mechanism can be set up to control criminals, Chouhan said in a statement issued this morning.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-11-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 12:23 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government will implement the police commissionerate system in Bhopal and Indore, the two most populated cities in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday. This policing system, which has been discussed in Madhya Pradesh for a long, is aimed at effective crime control. "We have decided to implement the police commissioner system in the two big metros of the state- the state capital Bhopal and the cleanest city Indore- so that a better mechanism can be set up to control criminals," Chouhan said in a statement issued this morning. He said the law and order situation in MP is better, and the police and administration together have achieved several successes. "However, the urban population has been increasing rapidly. The metro cities are expanding geographically and also population-wise. Therefore, some new problems of law and order are arising and this decision was taken as a measure to control criminal activities," he said.

