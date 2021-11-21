Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed

Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

The longest partial lunar eclipse in a millennium dazzled night skies around the world on Friday, in an event dubbed the 'Blood Moon' due to its red haze. The partial eclipse, which lasted 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds, is the longest since February 18, 1440, according to NASA.

