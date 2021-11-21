Sunny, pleasant Sunday in Delhi

A misty, nippy morning gave way to a sunny, pleasant Sunday and the maximum temperature settled at 27.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast similar weather on Monday.

There will be mist on Monday morning and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 26 and 10 degrees Celsius, the IMD officials said.

Sunday's minimum temperature was recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, they said. The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 90 per cent, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)