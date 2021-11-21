MP: Poachers kill collared tigress by electrocution

A radio-collared adult tigress from the Sanjay Tiger Reserve was allegedly killed by poachers through electrocution in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, and some persons have been detained in this connection, an official said on Sunday.

The burnt skin, hairs and collar ID (tracking system) of the tigress, identified as T-30, were found near Banjari village (outside the reserve area) in the Sarai western range of forest in the Singrauli district on Saturday, said Y P Singh, Director, Sanjay Tiger Reserve.

The tracking signal showed T-30's previous location in the Mohan range (Kusmi) in the Sidhi district and later at Banjari village in the Singrauli district till 6.30 pm on November 5 before the contact was lost around 11.30 pm that day, he said, adding a forest team had been trying to trace this tigress since then. ''During the search, which was carried out with the help of sniffer dogs, the remains of the tigress, including the burnt skin, hairs and collar ID, were found in a pit along with two blood-stained jute bags near Banjari village on Saturday,'' Singh said. He said electricity wires were found laid from transformers located about two km away from the spot. ''A search is on with the help of police to trace and nab the poachers involved in the incident,'' he added. On Sunday evening, Singh said the rest of the carcass of tigress was retrieved from Hanthidah area on the banks of Gopad river. The poachers had stuffed the pieces of the tigress's carcass in five bags and immersed them into the river by tying stones to them, he said.

Some poachers were taken into custody and these bags were recovered based on the information given by them, he said. ''At least 12 people were involved in the incident. They immersed these bags into the river during the intervening night of November 8 and 9 after killing the tigress on November 5,'' Singh Said. As per the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the sample of the remains are being sent to Hyderabad for examination. The help of forest department staff and police personnel is being taken for the arrest of other accused and further legal action is being taken, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)