Woman, son, nephew drown in Mahisagar river in Guj's Vadodara
A woman, her 10-year-old son and 12-year-old nephew drowned on Sunday while bathing in Mahisagar river in Vadodara in Gujarat, police said. The incident took place near Karakhadi village in the districts Padra taluka, and the deceased have been identified as Jyoti Vyas 40, her son Abhay and nephew Mitesh, an official said.They had offered prayers at a nearby temple and then entered the river to bathe.
- Country:
- India
A woman, her 10-year-old son and 12-year-old nephew drowned on Sunday while bathing in Mahisagar river in Vadodara in Gujarat, police said. The incident took place near Karakhadi village in the district's Padra taluka, and the deceased have been identified as Jyoti Vyas (40), her son Abhay and nephew Mitesh, an official said.
''They had offered prayers at a nearby temple and then entered the river to bathe. While local residents managed to fish out the bodies of Jyoti and her son, a rescue team had to be called to trace and retrieve Mitesh's body. It was taken out after several hours,'' the Vadu police station official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mahisagar river
- Karakhadi village
- Abhay
- Vadu
- Jyoti
- Vadodara
- Mitesh
- Jyoti Vyas
- Gujarat
- Padra
ALSO READ
IRB Infra to soon start Gandeva-Ena hybrid annuity proj work on Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway
Vadodara: Municipal Corporation issues notification to restrict display of non-veg food in street stalls, restaurants
Gujarat: Class 12 student from Vadodara creates solar bicycle from scrap
43-year-old visually impaired man from Vadodara scales 17,000 ft Himalayan peak
Seven states, UTs so far reduced VAT on jet fuel, says Jyotiraditya Scindia