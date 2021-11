Soccer-Olympique Lyonnais v Olympique de Marseille abandoned after Payet hit by bottle

The Ligue 1 game between Olympique Lyonnais and Olympique de Marseille was abandoned after Marseille's Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the stands, the stadium announcer said on Sunday.

"The referee believes safety conditions are not met," the stadium announcer said almost two hours after referee Ruddy Buquet halted play in the fifth minute.

