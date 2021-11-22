Left Menu

Leopard mauls boy to death near MP village

A 10-year-old tribal boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Madhya Pradeshs Seoni district on Monday morning, officials said. In a similar incident, a 50-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard near Mohgaon village under the Keolari block in the Seoni district on September 15.

PTI | Seoni | Updated: 22-11-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 13:42 IST
Leopard mauls boy to death near MP village
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 10-year-old tribal boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Monday morning, officials said. The incident occurred when a group of boys, all residents of Ghorlatola (Pandiwada), was playing on a road near the village. Keolari area forest ranger SK Vanwale said the feline attacked the boys around 7 AM and grabbed one of them. The leopard mauled the boy to death while other boys fled, he said. Angered by the incident, villagers later reached the spot and tried to capture the big cat. One of them was injured during the melee, he said. Meanwhile, Forest Development Corporation manager VC Meshram told PTI that a rescue team has been called from the Pench National Park to tranquilise and capture the leopard. The villagers have surrounded the leopard from all sides. We are urging them not to harm the animal, he said. This is the fourth such incident in the Seoni district within over two months.

Earlier on October 19, a 50-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard when she was cutting paddy with other women in a field in the Ugli area of the district. On October 16, a 16-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in the Kanhiwada forest area near Pandiwada village. In a similar incident, a 50-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard near Mohgaon village under the Keolari block in the Seoni district on September 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021