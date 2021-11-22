Leopard cub killed by vehicle

Erode (TN), Nov 22 (PTI): A leopard cub was run over by a vehicle at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in the district, forest officials said on Monday.

According to them, the cub with injuries was found dead in a roadside pit between Hassanur and Dhimbam Forest Road on Sunday. On being informed, the officials and a veterinarian examined the carcass and said the animal, believed to be a two-year-old leopardess, was run over by a speeding vehicle. The officials are going through CCTV footage to identify it.

