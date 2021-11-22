Left Menu

5 killed in Mizoram after pick-up truck falls into gorge

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 22-11-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 16:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Five people, including three women, were killed and 11 others injured after a pick-up truck they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Rabung village in east Mizoram's Khawzawl district, police said.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am when they were travelling from their village towards Rabung to attend a funeral, SP Lalchunglura told PTI.

Brake failure of the vehicle, which was carrying at least 19 people, is the likely cause of the accident, he said. Four persons died at the spot, while another succumbed to his injuries at Rabung Public Health Centre, the SP said.

The injured are undergoing treatment.

