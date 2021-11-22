Govt concerns about Shell and Impact Africa seismic survey

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has noted concerns about the forthcoming seismic survey to be conducted by Shell and Impact Africa Limited off the coast of South Africa.

"The impact of the seismic survey, to be undertaken by Shell and Impact Africa, has been authorised under the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA), which under section 39(2) of the Act requires the submission of an environmental management plan which is to assess and evaluate the environmental impacts of the activity," the department said on Monday.

The Minister of Minerals Resources and Energy is the Minister responsible for the administration of the MPRDA.

The department said, therefore, that the Minister responsible for environmental affairs is not mandated to consider the application or to make a decision on the authorisation of the seismic survey.

"It should be noted that since the coming into effect of the One Environment System on 8 December 2014, the application process for the seismic survey was finalised. All decisions made under the MPRDA at the time remain valid and binding, until set aside by a court of law," the department said.

The seismic survey is expected to be conducted between December 2021 and February 2022.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)