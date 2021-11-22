Maha: 10-year-old girl falls from first floor flat balcony, dies

A 10-year-old girl died after falling from a first floor flat in Mumbra in Thane district on Monday afternoon, an official said.

Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said deceased Mantasa Abdu Ghani Khan had come from Gujarat for a visit and was staying in her uncle's first floor flat in Kausa.

''The incident took place at 1pm when she was drying clothes in the balcony and fell to the ground after losing her balance. She died on the spot,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)