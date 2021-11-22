Left Menu

Plan to start 17-km metro rail route in Indore by Sep, 2023: Official

PTI | Indore | Updated: 22-11-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 20:56 IST
A 17-kilometre metro rail route in Indore in Madhya Pradesh will be operationalised by September, 2023, incidentally some months before the state is scheduled to have Assembly polls. The priority is to complete a 17 kilometre corridor and open it for public use by September, 2023, Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation managing director Chhavi Bharadwaj told reporters on Monday.

Bharadwaj said some delays in the work had been overcome and it had made significant progress since August 15.

Meanwhile, Indore's BJP MP Shankar Lalwani, during Bharadwaj's visit here to review works, suggested that the city, like Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra, must have a ''double decker viaduct'' from Mhow to Dewas Naka.

He said the double-decker viaduct can have a flyover on one level and the rail line above it, so that every inch of the densely populated urban area can be utilized. The foundation stone for the Rs 7500.80 crore metro rail project's first-phase was laid by former chief minister Kamal Nath on September 14, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

