Maha: Truck hits motorcycle in Nashik, couple killed

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 22-11-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old man and his wife were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck near Shilapur on Nashik-Aurangabad highway on Monday, police said.

The couple was on its way to Niphad from Nashik when a truck coming from the wrong side hit their two-wheeler in front of a petrol pump at Shilapur, an official said.

They were declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

