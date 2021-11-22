Maha: Truck hits motorcycle in Nashik, couple killed

A 50-year-old man and his wife were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck near Shilapur on Nashik-Aurangabad highway on Monday, police said.

The couple was on its way to Niphad from Nashik when a truck coming from the wrong side hit their two-wheeler in front of a petrol pump at Shilapur, an official said.

They were declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, he added.

