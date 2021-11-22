Left Menu

Govt improving environment of Mathura: Minister

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 22-11-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 21:02 IST
Govt improving environment of Mathura: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government is making every effort to improve the environment of Mathura by developing parks, cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma said on Monday.

''Four parks developed by investing over Rs 1 crore were inaugurated on Monday while instructions to develop nine more within a fortnight have been given,'' Sharma said after virtual inauguration of the parks.

Under the Amrit scheme, 23 parks in the city's urban area are being developed and Mathura has been known for having a large forest area for ages, he said.

The state government has so far gifted 150 parks to 'Brajvasis' by reviving or developing old ones, the minister stated.

The minister instructed the officials to ensure the survival of the parks with the association of elected representatives and people of the area.

Instructions to ensure survival of 31 lakh saplings planted so far this year have also been given, the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021