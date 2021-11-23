Left Menu

Meerut: Three killed, two injured as fire breaks out at shop

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 23-11-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 00:18 IST
Three people died and two sustained injuries in the Mawana area here when a major fire broke out at a shop on Monday morning, an official said.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. SDM Amit Gupta said the dead included the shop owner's son. The other two were labourers.

Two people were injured in the incident, which seems to be caused by short circuit, he said.

According to police, an adjacent shop was also damaged in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

