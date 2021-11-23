Meerut: Three killed, two injured as fire breaks out at shop

Three people died and two sustained injuries in the Mawana area here when a major fire broke out at a shop on Monday morning, an official said.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. SDM Amit Gupta said the dead included the shop owner's son. The other two were labourers.

Two people were injured in the incident, which seems to be caused by short circuit, he said.

According to police, an adjacent shop was also damaged in the incident.

