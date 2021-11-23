Left Menu

At least 4 killed in southern China dormitory collapse

The building in the provinces Ganjiang New District tumbled down Monday evening, they said. Aging infrastructure is also a growing problem, with gas line explosions a particular threat, along with weak adherence to safety standards for the handling of volatile chemicals.

At least four people have died in the collapse of a workers' dormitory in the southern Chinese province of Jiangxi, state media report. The building in the province's Ganjiang New District tumbled down Monday evening, they said. The building housed workers from a local pharmaceutical plant. Details on the building's age, size and the number of injured workers were not immediately available. China has sought to improve construction quality and industrial safety with the threat of prosecution, but accidents still occur as companies cut corners to save costs.

