Science News Roundup: Experimental chewing gum may reduce virus spread; Booster shot protection may be longer lasting; Chinese customs seizes meteorites passed off as pyrite

Experimental chewing gum may reduce virus spread; Booster shot protection may be longer lasting

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Experimental chewing gum reduces viruses in saliva

Chinese customs seizes meteorites passed off as pyrite

Almost half a tonne of meteorites declared as pyrite ore on import has been seized by authorities in the southern city of Shenzhen, China's customs agency said on Monday. Officers inspected the material and determined it was inconsistent with the characteristics of pyrite, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement, adding that the company involved was unable to provide relevant certification.

