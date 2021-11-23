Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Flaming bus crash in Bulgaria kills 46, mostly N. Macedonian tourists

At least 46 people, most of them tourists from North Macedonia, died as a bus crashed in flames on a highway in western Bulgaria on Tuesday, officials said. Children were among the victims, and seven survivors needing treatment for burns were rushed to hospital in the capital Sofia, Bulgarian interior ministry senior official Nikolai Nikolov told private BTV television.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 11:06 IST
UPDATE 2-Flaming bus crash in Bulgaria kills 46, mostly N. Macedonian tourists
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least 46 people, most of them tourists from North Macedonia, died as a bus crashed in flames on a highway in western Bulgaria on Tuesday, officials said.

Children were among the victims, and seven survivors needing treatment for burns were rushed to hospital in the capital Sofia, Bulgarian interior ministry senior official Nikolai Nikolov told private BTV television. "At least 45 people were killed after a bus caught fire and crashed, or crashed and then caught fire," Nikolov said. His ministry later updated the toll to 46. There had been 53 people on board.

The accident happened on Struma highway about 45 km (28 miles) west of Sofia around 2:00 a.m. (0000 GMT). The site had been sealed off and Bulgarian interim Prime Minister Stefan Yanev rushed to the scene of the tragedy. An official from Sofia emergency hospital said the seven people receiving treatment has jumped out of the burning bus. All were in stable conditions.

North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said the coach party was returning to Skopje from a weekend holiday trip to Istanbul, Turkey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021