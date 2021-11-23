Four-storey building collapses in HP's Solan
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-11-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 16:53 IST
- Country:
- India
A four-story building collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Tuesday, a state disaster management official said. Solan District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) informed that the old four-story building collapsed around 1.35 pm at Microtech Compay Sector-2 in Parwanoo area of Kasauli Sub-Division, he added.
A fire brigade team rushed to the spot, he said, adding that further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
