Four-storey building collapses in HP's Solan

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-11-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 16:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A four-story building collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Tuesday, a state disaster management official said. Solan District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) informed that the old four-story building collapsed around 1.35 pm at Microtech Compay Sector-2 in Parwanoo area of Kasauli Sub-Division, he added.

A fire brigade team rushed to the spot, he said, adding that further details are awaited.

