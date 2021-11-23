Left Menu

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar participates in 'Green India Challenge'

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-11-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 18:38 IST
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar participates in 'Green India Challenge'
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Nov 23 (PTI): Spiritual leader and founder of the Art Of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar took part in 'Green India Challenge' (GIC) and planted an Indian goose berry (Amla) sapling at the Manasa Ganga Ashram in Shankarpalli near here on Tuesday.

The spiritual leader said the 'Green India Challenge' programme, initiated by TRS Rajya Sabha MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar, is stupendous, adding ''Santosh's idea of conserving nature with a view to safeguard future generations is fantastic'', GIC said in a release.

Ravi Shankar was presented with ''Vrikshavedam'' book by GIC representative Raghava.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021