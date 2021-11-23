Sri Sri Ravi Shankar participates in 'Green India Challenge'

Hyderabad, Nov 23 (PTI): Spiritual leader and founder of the Art Of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar took part in 'Green India Challenge' (GIC) and planted an Indian goose berry (Amla) sapling at the Manasa Ganga Ashram in Shankarpalli near here on Tuesday.

The spiritual leader said the 'Green India Challenge' programme, initiated by TRS Rajya Sabha MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar, is stupendous, adding ''Santosh's idea of conserving nature with a view to safeguard future generations is fantastic'', GIC said in a release.

Ravi Shankar was presented with ''Vrikshavedam'' book by GIC representative Raghava.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)