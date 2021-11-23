Shifting of Assam Rifles in Aizawl taking time, infra development plans get delayed: Zoramthanga

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has said some of the infrastructure developments planned for Aizawl are getting delayed as the proposed relocation of the Assam Rifles base from the state capital is taking time.

Zoramthanga, who is currently in New Delhi, called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and put up several proposed projects and requirements of the state before him, an official statement issued on Tuesday said.

The issues discussed on Monday included shifting of the Assam Rifles battalion headquarters from the heart of Aizawl to Zokhawsang, about 15 kilometres away.

''The delay in relocation has inconvenienced the state government, and some of the proposed infrastructure developments have to be delayed in the state capital,'' Zoramthanga was quoted as saying in the official statement.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in February 2019 had directed the Assam Rifles to shift its battalion headquarters from Aizawl to Zokhawsang by May 31 that year. However, it was not done so far.

The base of the country's oldest paramilitary force is located on a vast stretch of land in the heart of Aizawl since 1917.

The Mizoram chief minister informed Shah that his government is undertaking bamboo development projects to uplift the state's economy and sought the Centre's help to construct link roads to successfully implement them.

Zoramthanga also urged the Union home minister to provide housing assistance to former cadres of the Mizo National Front (MNF) who came overground after signing of the Mizo accord in 1986, which ended two decades of insurgency in the state. Zoramthanga is also the president of the MNF. Shah assured the chief minister to look into the matters raised by him, the statement said.

