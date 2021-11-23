Left Menu

Aurangabad civic body plans to reduce carbon emissions, set to get electric, retrofitted buses

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 23-11-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 22:09 IST
Aurangabad civic body plans to reduce carbon emissions, set to get electric, retrofitted buses
  • Country:
  • India

Public transport buses and vehicles being used for official purposes by Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation and Aurangabad Municipal Corporation will shift to alternate fuel to reduce carbon emissions, civic chief Astik Kumar Pandey said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a sensitization-cum-review workshop in Mumbai, he said the civic body had also planned to increase the green cover of Aurangabad, which is spread over 172 square kilometres and has a population of around 20 lakh, from the current 4 per cent.

He said 1.76 lakh saplings have been planted on 180 spots made free of encroachment as part of efforts to increase green cover.

''We are planning to procure 50 electric buses, of which five will come by next month. A total of 100 buses will be retrofitted to run on biodiesel and electricity. Crematoriums in the city will be wood-free soon as briquettes (compress charcoal blocks) will be used,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
3
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021