1 buried alive, 2 hurt as building collapses in HP's Solan, NDRF called in

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 24-11-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 00:07 IST
One person was buried alive and two others injured as a four-storey building collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Tuesday, a state disaster management official said.

Four people were reportedly buried under the debris of the building, state disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was called in and has reached the spot and one body has been extracted. Besides, two people were rescued with injuries, he added.

The deceased was identified as Suleman, who hails from Bihar, Mokhta said, adding search for another trapped person is on.

Solan District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) informed that the old building collapsed at around 1.35 pm at Microtech Compay sector 2 in Parwanoo area of Kasauli, Mokhta said.

