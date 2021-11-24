Churu coldest place in Rajasthan at 6.5 deg C

Churu was recorded as the coldest place in Rajasthan at 6.5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said on Wednesday.

Sangaria in Hanumangarh district recorded its minimum temperature at 7.2 degrees Celsius, it said.

The night temperature in most of the places in the state was between 10 to 16 degrees Celsius, the department said.

The weather conditions would remain the same during the next 24 hours. It said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)