Police commissionerate system in Bhopal and Indore within week; MP govt to issue notifications

The Madhya Pradesh government will issue ten notifications that will not need the nod of the state Assembly or cabinet to implement the police commissionerate system in Bhopal and Indore, the two most populated cities in the state, before the end of this month. State Home Minister and government spokesman Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said police commissioners will be given additional powers by amending various acts. "Police commissionerate system in Bhopal and Indore will be implemented before the end of November. All the police stations falling within the municipal corporation limits will come under this system," Mishra told reporters. He said the state government will issue ten notifications to implement this policing system and the requisite proposals will not need the approval of the cabinet or the state Assembly. Officials will be posted under the commissionerates on the day the notification is issued, Mishra said, adding that notifications will be issued after the approval of the state's Finance and Law departments. ''Police officers under this commissionerate system will be given additional powers by amending certain sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), Police Act, Motor Vehicles Act, National Security Act, State Security Act (externment from districts), Prisoners Act, Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, Government Secrets Act etc,'' the home minister said. Besides posting a police commissioner each in Indore and Bhopal, a total of three officers of the rank of Additional Commissioner, 8 officers of the rank of Deputy Commissioner, and 29 officers of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police will be posted.

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced plans to implement the police commissionerate system in Bhopal and Indore so that a better mechanism can be set up to control criminals. This policing system, which has been discussed in Madhya Pradesh for a long time, is aimed at effective crime control.

Underlining the need for the commissionarate system in Indore and Bhopal, Chouhan had said though the law and order situation in MP is better, the urban population has been increasing rapidly and metro cities are expanding geographically and population-wise. Therefore, some new problems of law and order are arising and this decision was taken as a measure to control criminal activities, he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)