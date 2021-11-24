Left Menu

Mayor eyes top spot for Jammu in cleanliness survey as city improves ranking

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-11-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 15:24 IST
Jammu Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta on Wednesday said the city's ranking in the 'Swachh Survekshan' has shown a steady improvement over the past three years but more needs to be done to achieve the top slot.

Gupta said the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) would send teams to the top ranking cities including Indore, Surat and Vijaywada to study various models for further improvement in cleanliness.

''From 329 in 2019, 224 in 2020 and 169 this year, the overall ranking of Jammu city in the cleanliness survey has shown a steady improvement and the credit for it goes to all concerned including JMC staff, local citizens and the Non-governmental organizations (NGOs),'' Gupta told reporters here.

Gupta, who was flanked by JMC Commissioner and Jammu Smart City Chief Executive Officer Avny Lavasa, said they were looking for a double-digit rank in the annual cleanliness survey this time around.

