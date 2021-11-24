Left Menu

Cabinet approves continuation of ACROSS scheme for atmospheric science programmes for 5 years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 18:10 IST
Cabinet approves continuation of ACROSS scheme for atmospheric science programmes for 5 years
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the continuation of the umbrella scheme ''ACROSS'' for the next five years at an estimated cost of Rs 2,135 crore.

The Atmosphere & Climate Research-Modelling Observing Systems & Services (ACROSS) scheme is being implemented by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) through the India Meteorological Department, National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services.

ACROSS pertains to the ministry's atmospheric science programs and addresses different aspects of weather and climate services.

Each of these aspects is incorporated as eight sub-schemes under the umbrella scheme ''ACROSS'' and is implemented in an integrated manner through the four agencies.

The objective of the scheme is to provide improved weather, climate, ocean forecast and services, and other hazard-related services to ensure the transfer of commensurate benefits to the end-user.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021