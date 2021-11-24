Canada gives full approval to J&J's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday Canada gave full approval to its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18 years and older, making it the first full approval for the vaccine globally.

The vaccine was previously authorised by the country under an interim order. (https://refini.tv/30Zd5TR) Canada, which is reporting 2,563 infections on average each day and has administered at least 60,101,058 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far, gave full approval to Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccines in September.

The country authorised the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 and a booster dose for people aged 18 years and older this month. J&J's coronavirus vaccine has been authorised for emergency use in many countries, including the United States.

