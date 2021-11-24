Left Menu

NASA, SpaceX's 24th cargo resupply mission to space station launching on Dec 21

The SpaceX Cargo Dragon resupply ship will remain docked for about a month before returning to Earth. Prelaunch and launch activities for the upcoming mission will air live on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 24-11-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 19:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

SpaceX's 24th Commercial Resupply Services mission for NASA to the International Space Station is targeted to launch at 5:06 a.m. EST on Tuesday, December 21, the U.S. space agency announced on Wednesday.

The Cargo Dragon resupply ship, carrying food, supplies, and scientific investigations to the orbiting crew, will lift off aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and will arrive at the station on Wednesday, December 22nd at approximately 4:30 a.m.

The science experiments Dragon will deliver include:

  • a protein crystal growth study that could improve the delivery of cancer treatment drugs
  • a handheld bioprinter that will test technology that could one day be used to print tissue directly on wounds to accelerate healing
  • experiments from students at several universities as part of the Student Payload Opportunity with Citizen Science (SPOCS) program
  • an investigation from the makers of Tide that examines detergent efficacy in microgravity

The SpaceX Cargo Dragon resupply ship will remain docked for about a month before returning to Earth. Prelaunch and launch activities for the upcoming mission will air live on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

SpaceX's 23rd commercial resupply services mission for NASA was launched in late August 2021. The mission delivered more than 4,800 pounds of science experiments, crew supplies, and spacecraft hardware.

