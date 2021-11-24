"Remodel stormwater drains to prevent flooding in B'luru": CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday directed civic officials to complete 30 km of major stormwater drains in Bengaluru by the end of January, to increase the carrying capacity and avoid flooding after many parts of the city were inundated in the recent incessant rains.

Talking to reporters after chairing a meeting with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials on the flood situation, he said the need to immediately widen and repair Stormwater Drains to increase their carrying capacity to avoid flooding in low lying areas downstream of the lakes in the city, was discussed.

''The present stone-lined SWDs need to have RCC lining. The SWDs in outskirts of the city have mud-lining, which has to be turned into RCC canals. They also need to be widened. Action is needed to remove obstacles at many places for smooth flow of flood waters,'' Bommai said.

He said the city has about 842 km of SWDs across the four valleys of Vrishabhavati, Hebbal, Challaghatta and Koramangala. Of this, 415 km of SWDs have been remodeled and permission granted to take up works for another 75 km in 2019-20.

There are 94 critical spots which needs to be rectified, Bommai said, adding that he has instructed that these works be completed in two months.

The Chief Minister also directed that work on 51 km of primary drains and 38 km of secondary drains be taken up immediately. In this regard, BBMP special commissioner was instructed to prepare a Detailed Project Report for this project, which would cost Rs 900 crore, he added.

Bommai also said he had instructed the BWSSB Chairman to expedite completion of underground drainage works taken up in many layouts with the objective of providing a permanent solution to flooding. According to him, about 2,626 encroached structures have been identified on SWDs, of which 1,480 have been cleared, while legal action has been initiated to evict 714 structures.

The operation would be carried out without causing inconvenience to the poor by giving them time, while action would immediately be taken against big builders, who had encroached, he said. The Chief Minister also visited a few rain affected areas in the East Bengaluru on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)