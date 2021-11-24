Left Menu

Cabinet approves continuation of 'Ocean Services, Modelling, Application, Resources and Technology' scheme at cost of Rs 2177 crore

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday gave its approval for the continuation of the umbrella scheme 'Ocean Services, Modelling, Application, Resources and Technology (O-SMART)' of the Ministry of Earth Sciences for implementation during the period 2021-26 at an overall cost of Rs 2,177 crore.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 21:35 IST
Cabinet approves continuation of 'Ocean Services, Modelling, Application, Resources and Technology' scheme at cost of Rs 2177 crore
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday gave its approval for the continuation of the umbrella scheme 'Ocean Services, Modelling, Application, Resources and Technology (O-SMART)' of the Ministry of Earth Sciences for implementation during the period 2021-26 at an overall cost of Rs 2,177 crore. O-SMART being a multidisciplinary continuing scheme, the ongoing extensive research and technology development activities would augment capacity building of the nation in the oceanographic field at the international level, an official release said.

The present decade has been declared as the Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development by the United Nations (UN) and the continuation of the scheme would strengthen India's stand in the global oceanographic research and technology development, it added. The release said that the continuation of the scheme would contribute significantly towards national policy on blue economy for effective and efficient use of the vast ocean resources in a sustainable way.

"In the next five years, this scheme would provide further comprehensive coverage through strengthening the ongoing activities towards delivering cutting-edge technology applicable for the marine domain, forecast and warning services to various coastal stakeholders, understanding biodiversity towards conservation strategy for marine living organisms and understanding coastal processes. The scheme encompasses seven sub-schemes," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India
4
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021