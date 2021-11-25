Left Menu

Fire at Russia's Siberia coal mine; 9 killed, 44 injured, dozens trapped

A fire at a coal mine in Russias Siberia killed nine people and injured 44 others on Thursday, with dozens of others still trapped, authorities said.The blaze took place in the Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia. Russias state Tass news agency reported, citing an unnamed emergency official, that coal dust caught fire, and that smoke quickly filled the mine through the ventilation system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-11-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 14:53 IST
The blaze took place in the Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia. Russia's state Tass news agency reported, citing an unnamed emergency official, that coal dust caught fire, and that smoke quickly filled the mine through the ventilation system. A total of 285 people were in the mine at the time of the incident, 237 of them have been evacuated. Efforts to rescue the rest are still ongoing, hampered by large amounts of smoke. Russia's Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the fire on charges of violating safety regulations that led to deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

