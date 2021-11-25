MP: More than 500 empty vials of COVID-19 vaccine found strewn in Rewa; probe ordered

Over 500 empty vials of COVID-19 vaccine were found scattered around an underground disposal pit at a community health center in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, prompting the authorities to order a probe into the incident, an official said on Thursday. A complaint was lodged with the police after it came to light that some people had broken the lock of the disposal pit at Mauganj community health center on Tuesday, Mauganj block medical officer Dr. M Siddiqui said.

More than 500 vials of Covishield were found strewn around an underground waste disposal pit at the community health center, it was stated.

Earlier, the health facility used to dispose of the bio-waste in the pit, but vehicles were coming to hospitals now to collect the waste for disposal, the official said. Chief Medical and Health Officer B L Mishra said that district immunization officers Dr. B K Agnihotri and Dr. Raghavendra Mishra were probing the vial incident. The authorities will find out when vaccine stocks were delivered at the facility and how they were utilized, Mishra said, adding that records of the vaccines were being examined.

