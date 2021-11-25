Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 17:21 IST
Runwal group's MD Sandeep Runwal becomes President of Naredco-Maharashtra
Sandeep Runwal, Managing Director of Runwal Group, has become the new president of the Maharashtra chapter of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO).

The realtors' body NAREDCO was established as an autonomous self-regulatory body under the aegis of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, Government of India.

Naredco said in a statement that Runwal has taken charge of president Naredco-Maharashtra.

Commenting on the development, Runwal said: ''With the support from the government, NAREDCO Maharashtra would create a demand recovery that will push housing sales; particularly in the affordable segment that will drive the ‘HousingForAll’ momentum.'' He said the association's priority would be to revive the country's major real estate market of Maharashtra.

