Central teams to assess flood damages in AP

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 25-11-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 20:51 IST
Two teams of central government officials will tour three flood-battered districts in Andhra Pradesh from Friday to assess the damages.

Citing preliminary estimates, the state government pegged the damages caused by the devastation at Rs 6,054.29 crore.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sought an interim grant of Rs 1,000 crore for flood relief and restoration works.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner K Kanna Babu, two Central teams headed by Advisor (NDMA) in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Kunal Satyarthi, would tour Chittoor district on Friday.

While one team would continue its tour of Chittoor, another team would go round Kadapa district, which saw a major devastation caused by the Annamayya project, on Saturday.

The two teams would tour SPS Nellore district on Sunday, the SDMA Commissioner said.

The Central teams would meet the CM here on Monday before returning to New Delhi.

