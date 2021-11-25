Left Menu

Panel grants registration to 105 new units in north-east

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 21:57 IST
The Empowered Committee of North East Industrial Development Scheme has granted registration to 105 new units in the north-east region, the commerce and industry ministry said on Thursday.

Till date, a total of 391 new industrial units with a proposed total investment of Rs 2,631.19 crore have been granted registration under NEIDS, 2017, it said. With this all applications recommended for registration by the concerned state governments up to October 31, 2021, have been considered by the committee.

''The total incentives envisaged by these 391 industrial units amounts to Rs 1,740.06 crore with projected employment generation of 15,987,'' it said.

To promote industrialization in north east states and to boost employment and income generation, the government notified the scheme on April 12, 2018.

