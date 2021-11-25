LS, RS not to have any visitors during winter session

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will not have any visitors during the winter session of Parliament beginning November 29, sources said Thursday.

The visitor's galleries in both the houses will be closed during the upcoming session due to the prevailing Covid situation and restrictions imposed.

Officials of both the secretariats have written about the non-availability of galleries for visitors during the upcoming session.

The sources said due to Covid protocol in force during the session, MPs will be made to sit in the galleries meant for visitors in both the houses.

The seating arrangement of members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha has been made in a staggered manner in the Chamber and the galleries, according to an official circular.

''No visitor will be allowed to witness the proceedings of the House during the session and no public gallery pass will be issued during the Session,'' the circular said. The winter session of Parliament will continue till December 23.

