Left Menu

LS, RS not to have any visitors during winter session

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 22:46 IST
LS, RS not to have any visitors during winter session
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will not have any visitors during the winter session of Parliament beginning November 29, sources said Thursday.

The visitor's galleries in both the houses will be closed during the upcoming session due to the prevailing Covid situation and restrictions imposed.

Officials of both the secretariats have written about the non-availability of galleries for visitors during the upcoming session.

The sources said due to Covid protocol in force during the session, MPs will be made to sit in the galleries meant for visitors in both the houses.

The seating arrangement of members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha has been made in a staggered manner in the Chamber and the galleries, according to an official circular.

''No visitor will be allowed to witness the proceedings of the House during the session and no public gallery pass will be issued during the Session,'' the circular said. The winter session of Parliament will continue till December 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021