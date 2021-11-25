NDMC plans reuse of sites of toilets lying in dilapidated condition

North Delhi Municipal Corporation has planned to reuse sites of toilet blocks lying in dilapidated condition for setting up gyms, libraries and dispensaries, officials said on Thursday.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Goel on Thursday presented the budget for the year 2022-23, and this plan was mentioned in his speech.

He said there is a plan for having alternative use of such toilet facilities which are lying idle.

Survey of toilets lying in a dilapidated condition would be conducted and plan for alternative use like a gym, reading room, library, dispensary in public interest would be carried out, a senior official said, quoting the budget speech.

Besides, the corporation has also planed to construct public toilets for women and men on a BOT (build-operate-transfer) basis on wide roads, around the market and in parks having an area of over one acre, according to the budget.

The commissioner in his speech said the corporation is not proposing any increase in property tax in its budget in view of the financial strains faced by people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

