9 injured when vehicle rear-ends Amish buggy US

Nine people were injured in north-central Wisconsin when a vehicle rear-ended an Amish buggy at “highway speeds,'' authorities have said.

The crash was reported about 2.45 pm Wednesday in the town of Little Black, the Taylor County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. Ten people were in the buggy as it headed north on a county road.

The release said eight of the nine people injured had “significant injuries” and were transported for medical care. Their conditions are not known.

The 35-year-old driver of the vehicle is being held in the Taylor County Jail on suspicion of operating under the influence of a controlled substance and inattentive driving, authorities said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)