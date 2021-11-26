Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Myanmar-India border region– EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck the Myanmar-India border region early on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles) and was about 126 km southeast of Aizawl in north eastern India, EMSC added.

