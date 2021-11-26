Left Menu

"No signs of local tremor or earthquake": K'taka disaster monitoring centre, after reports of sound and vibration in B'luru

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-11-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 13:47 IST
"No signs of local tremor or earthquake": K'taka disaster monitoring centre, after reports of sound and vibration in B'luru
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

''No signatures of local tremor or earthquake'', the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said on Friday, following reports of sound associated with mild vibrations from different parts of Bengaluru.

Reports of sound associated with mild vibrations by the local residents was received from Hemmigepura, Kengeri, Gnanabharathi, Rajarajeswari Nagar and Kaggalipura, Bengaluru today, dated 26.11.2021 between 11.50 am - 12.15 pm, KSNDMC said in a statement.

''The data was analysed from our Seismic Observatories for any seismic signatures/ possible earthquake signals during the said time period. The seismographs shows no signatures of local tremor / earthquake,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

