Mughal Road in Agra is now 'Maharaja Agrasen Road', name changed on demand of 'locals'

The Mughal Road in Agra city has been renamed as 'Maharaja Agrasen Road', Agra Mayor Naveen Jain said on Friday. The road has been renamed on demand of the followers of Maharaja Agrasen who live nearby the road in Kamla Nagar locality here, said Jain. On Thursday, the name of the ‘Sultanganj Ki Pulia' was also changed to 'Vikal Chok', he said. The Mughal Road name change was announced in presence of Maharaja Agrasen followers and locals, the Mayor said. ''There was a request to change the name of Mughal Road to Maharaja Agrasen by the followers of Maharaja Agrasen. A majority of these followers live nearby the road in the Kamla Nagar area through which the road passes,'' Jain told PTI.

''After a demand to rename the road came, a proposal was passed by the executive committee of the Agra Nagar Nigam on September 27. After that the members of the house passed the proposal,'' he said.

''We have no idea how a road that goes from Vikal Chok to Kamla Nagar was named Mughal Road. But future generations will be inspired now that it is associated with Maharaja Agrasen,'' Jain added. Sushma Jain, a corporator from Ward 75, said it was an honour for all the followers of Maharaja Agrasen.

''The name ‘Mughal Road’ represented an era of slavery. But after change of its name to Maharaja Agrasen, coming generations will be highly inspired by him,'' she said.

A local on condition of anonymity said instead of focusing on changing the name, the Agra Nagar Nigam should also have focused on the other developmental issues of the city.

