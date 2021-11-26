Left Menu

South African variant not identified in Germany - RKI chief

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-11-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 15:08 IST
The new coronavirus variant found in South Africa has so far not been identified in Germany or Europe, the head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute said on Friday, adding that some mutations linked to the variant gave reason for great concern.

"There are other mutations (deriving from the new variant found in South Africa) whose biological composition is unclear. We are in fact very worried," RKI President Lothar Wieler told journalists in a news conference.

"So far, I am not aware that this variant has been identified in Europe or in Germany."

