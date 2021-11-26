Left Menu

Germany's Health Chief: "Must act now or face complete reduction in contacts"

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 26-11-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 16:02 IST
  • Germany

Germany needs to take decisive action now or else face drastic measures in the coming weeks that could include a complete reduction in contacts between people, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

"Everything we don't decide now, everything we don't reduce now in terms of contacts, will require even more drastic measures in two or four weeks' time," Spahn told a news conference in Berlin.

"That is our appeal: massive restrictions of contacts," he said, calling for this to be supported by Germany's regions or else there could be a "complete" reduction, he said, without using the word "lockdown".

