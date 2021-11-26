J-K administration recovers 183 acres of encroached land in two districts

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has retrieved over 183 acres of prime state land that was encroached by several people in Doda and Reasi districts of Jammu region, officials said on Friday.

In their biggest ever drive in Doda district, teams from the revenue department recovered over 98 acres of state and Roshni land in the last two days, they said.

The encroached lands were retrieved in Kondhra, Mundhar, Mothi, Gadi, Bhella and Chiralla villages, the officials said.

In Reasi district, the revenue officials conducted anti-encroachment drives in Arnas and Thuroo tehsils and recovered nearly 85 acres of land, they said.

Under the Roshni Act of 2001, anyone who had previously occupied government land could become its rightful owner by paying the government a certain amount. The Act was repealed towards the end of 2018. The violators were cautioned of a strict legal action in case they repeated their act, the officials said.

