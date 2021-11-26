Left Menu

J-K administration recovers 183 acres of encroached land in two districts

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-11-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 18:37 IST
J-K administration recovers 183 acres of encroached land in two districts
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has retrieved over 183 acres of prime state land that was encroached by several people in Doda and Reasi districts of Jammu region, officials said on Friday.

In their biggest ever drive in Doda district, teams from the revenue department recovered over 98 acres of state and Roshni land in the last two days, they said.

The encroached lands were retrieved in Kondhra, Mundhar, Mothi, Gadi, Bhella and Chiralla villages, the officials said.

In Reasi district, the revenue officials conducted anti-encroachment drives in Arnas and Thuroo tehsils and recovered nearly 85 acres of land, they said.

Under the Roshni Act of 2001, anyone who had previously occupied government land could become its rightful owner by paying the government a certain amount. The Act was repealed towards the end of 2018. The violators were cautioned of a strict legal action in case they repeated their act, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021