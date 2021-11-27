Left Menu

Maha: Mini truck hits Warkaris, 15 injured

Around 15 warkaris devotees of Lord Vitthal going on foot were injured after being hit by a mini-truck near Kanhe village in Pune district of Maharashtra early on Saturday, police said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-11-2021 09:33 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 09:19 IST
Maha: Mini truck hits Warkaris, 15 injured
Around 15 warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) going on foot were injured after being hit by a mini-truck near Kanhe village in Pune district of Maharashtra early on Saturday, police said. The pilgrims were on their way to Alandi, a temple town located approximately 25 kms from Pune city, when the incident took place around 6 am in Maval tehsil, they said.

''A group of warkaris was coming from Raigad district. When it reached Sate Phata on old Mumbai-Pune highway, a mini-truck hit them, in which around 15 of them suffered injuries,'' said inspector Vilas Bhosale of Wadgaon Maval police station.

All the injured have been shifted to different hospitals and the driver of the vehicle has been detained, he said, adding that a probe is on.

